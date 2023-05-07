Western Wisconsin law enforcement officer shot and killed in St. Croix County

GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. -- A western Wisconsin police officer died Saturday evening after being shot, a state representative confirmed.

Information is very limited at the time but authorities say there is no threat to the public.

Police have blocked off roads near the intersection of County Road 128 and County Highway G in Glenwood City -- about an hour east of the Twin Cities.

Multiple police departments and sheriff's offices sent their condolences to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office following the incident.

