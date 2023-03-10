Many Minnesotans can't get enough of this winter's endless snow

HASTINGS, Minn. – We haven't done any formal polling, but there may be as many Minnesotans who love this snowy winter as there are who want spring to get here already.

At Afton Alps on Thursday, count most of the people as the former.

"This is exactly what we want to do is give the kids an experience they don't oftentimes get," said Krista Mrozinski, a parent chaperoning a St. Paul school field trip.

Justin Folger, Afton Alps' senior manager of resort operations, says March is home to some of their most popular weekends, including visitors from out-of-state.

"It's been awesome," said Jen Boyle from Mahtomedi. "We're heading to Mexico on Saturday, so we wanted to get in some powder runs before we left."

It was her 3-year-old daughter Claire's second time ever skiing.

"Her brother and sister do alpine team, so we hope to have another future alpine," Boyle said.

With weather like this, there'll be plenty more time to get some practice in.

Michael Nguyen from Woodbury shrugged it off as he strapped on his snowboard.

"It's Minnesota. We'll have winter until May, maybe," Nguyen said.