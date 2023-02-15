Man wanted for assault and ramming deputy vehicles in Minnesota arrested in Iowa

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A fugitive who rammed deputy vehicles in Olmsted County, Minnesota last year has been arrested in Iowa, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office announced that Jesse James Johnson, 39, was arrested in Worth County, Iowa. The sheriff's office says Johnson fled from a traffic stop before being taken into custody. He could face charges in connection to that incident.

In late 2022, county deputies tracked down a vehicle belonging to Johnson parked outside a fitness center in Rochester. Johnson had warrants out for his arrest for second- and third-degree assault.

Johnson allegedly saw the law enforcement presence and was able to get into his vehicle, and then rammed two squad cars before fleeing. Police say "a deputy shot" at Johnson's vehicle as he fled, but it wasn't clear if Johnson was injured. No members of law enforcement were injured in the encounter.

Scene of the incident in Rochester Rochester Police

As soon as Johnson is available for release from the proceedings in Iowa, the extradition process to Minnesota will begin, the sheriff's office said. Investigations in Olmsted County are ongoing and a current case of assault is being reviewed by the county attorney's office.

According to the Worth County Jail roster, Johnson lives in Fertile, Iowa.