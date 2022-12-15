Watch CBS News
Deputies involved in "deadly force" incident inside Rochester health club

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement are searching for a suspect after southern Minnesota deputies were involved in a "deadly force" incident at a Rochester health club Wednesday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 5 p.m. at the Planet Fitness off 15th Avenue Southeast, just north of Bear Creek Park.

No deputies were hurt in the encounter, but it's not clear if the suspect -- who is said to have fled the club on foot and is still at large -- was injured.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

