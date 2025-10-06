Man stabbed at least 8 times in north-central Minnesota, sheriff says; 2 in custody

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

Forest Lake school board urges state to heed federal threats over trans athletes policy, and more headlines

A 49-year-old man is in the hospital and two people are in custody after a stabbing in Straight River Township, Minnesota, on Saturday.

The Hubbard County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a man, later identified as David Kerr, and his 5-year-old daughter screaming for help in a trailer park at 3:35 a.m. A resident saw that Kerr was bleeding from his chest.

Responding deputies found Kerr and saw he had been stabbed between eight and 10 times, officials said. He was airlifted to the hospital, though his condition hasn't been disclosed.

Investigators identified the suspect in the stabbing as a 44-year-old Park Rapids, Minnesota, man. They went to the man's residence, detained him and his wife and took them to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the man admitted to deputies that he stabbed Kerr multiple times with a knife. According to the sheriff's office, he suspected Kerr and his wife had an affair and went to Kerr's house to hurt him.

The sheriff's office said the man entered Kerr's residence and saw him and his daughter on the couch. The man allegedly then assaulted Kerr with his fists and a knife.

The man returned to his home after the attack and told his wife what he had done, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's wife told deputies she had been told by her husband that he stabbed Kerr and admitted to helping him throw away his clothes.

Both people are in custody at the Hubbard County Jail.