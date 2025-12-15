Man stabbed 2, killing 1 at homeless encampment in Minneapolis, charges say

A 25-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of killing one person and stabbing another at a homeless encampment earlier this month.

Charging documents say that police were called to the scene near Sheridan Avenue and Kenwood Parkway around 7 p.m. on Dec. 2. The caller said that there was a man lying in the snow who looked dead.

The man was pronounced dead on site, and officers found a second victim in a tent at a nearby encampment. He had a large chest wound and other wounds to his neck and arms, the complaint says.

The officers found a knife just south of the tent, and a knife sheath in the tent where they found the second victim, charges say.

According to the complaint, the second victim said he had known the 25-year-old man for about five weeks, as he had come to the encampment several times to bring them supplies. He said he didn't know why the 25-year-old stabbed him.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said the first victim died of multiple sharp force injuries.

Charging documents say that the 25-year-old man is currently in a psychiatric unit at a hospital. He is charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.