Man seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing, no arrests

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a stabbing left one man seriously injured.

According to police, officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 1200 block of Lasalle Avenue to the report of a stabbing. There, police found a man in his 30s with a potentially life-threatening stab wound.

Police say preliminary information points to an argument escalating into a stabbing.

The injured man was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

No arrests have been announced.