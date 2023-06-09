Man seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing, no arrests
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a stabbing left one man seriously injured.
According to police, officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 1200 block of Lasalle Avenue to the report of a stabbing. There, police found a man in his 30s with a potentially life-threatening stab wound.
MORE NEWS: Video shows pigs on the loose after semi crashes at I-694 and 35E
Police say preliminary information points to an argument escalating into a stabbing.
The injured man was treated at the scene and taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
No arrests have been announced.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.