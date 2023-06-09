NEXT Drive: Video shows pigs on the loose after semi crashes at I-694 and 35E

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed what appeared to be a number of pigs on the loose after a semi-truck carrying them apparently rolled over Friday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. east of the southbound 35E interchange with eastbound Interstate 694 in St. Paul. The exit to Vadnais Heights is currently closed, according to MnDOT, and is likely to remain that way until about 1 p.m., the agency said.

MnDOT cameras showed what appeared to be officials attempting to corral the pigs that had gotten loose.

The video from MnDOT also showed what appeared to be at least one pig that had died as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that the driver was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 8:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

