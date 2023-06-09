NEXT Drive: Video shows pigs on the loose after semi crashes at I-694 and 35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed what appeared to be a number of pigs on the loose after a semi-truck carrying them apparently rolled over Friday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. east of the southbound 35E interchange with eastbound Interstate 694 in St. Paul. The exit to Vadnais Heights is currently closed, according to MnDOT, and is likely to remain that way until about 1 p.m., the agency said.

MnDOT cameras showed what appeared to be officials attempting to corral the pigs that had gotten loose.

The video from MnDOT also showed what appeared to be at least one pig that had died as a result of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that the driver was not injured in the crash.

The State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada. There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/I3OYW1qY5b — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 9, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.