Man seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A man is hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening injury after a shooting in Minneapolis, police say.

Investigators say officers from the 4th Precinct and Park Police responded to the shooting around 7:16 p.m. Monday.

Police say they found the man inside a home on the 1400 block of 50th Ave N. 

He was taken to North Memorial Hospital. 

Authorities say officers found evidence of gunfire outside the home.

Preliminary information indicates the injured man ran into the home after he was shot, according to police.   

No arrests have been made.

