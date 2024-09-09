Southern Minnesota man sentenced for police chase, illegal weapon possession

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

Nursing numbers improving in Minnesota, and more headlines

MARSHALL, Minn. — Sean Eric Vanmeveren will spend over seven years in prison for leading police on a chase through a southwest Minnesota county.

The 25-year-old was sentenced at the Lyon County District Court Monday.

According to the court document, the 25-year-old is sentenced to 24 months in prison for fleeing in a motor vehicle and 70 months for illegal possession of a firearm with credit for 179 days already served.

Vanmeveren was arrested in March after he nearly rammed a sheriff's deputy with his car before leading police on a chase in Murray County. He is suspected of leading police on multiple chases throughout the last few years and had multiple warrants out for his arrest related to at least three other police chases.

The court document shows five other charges — one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of theft and one count of fifth-degree drug possession — were dismissed.

The 25-year-old is from Garvin, which is in southern Minnesota's Lyon County, per the Blue Earth County sheriff.