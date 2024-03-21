Southern Minnesota man suspected of leading police on multiple chases arrested

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in southern Minnesota arrested a man suspected of leading police on multiple chases throughout the last few years.

Sean Eric Vanmeveren, 25, was arrested last Wednesday after he nearly rammed a sheriff's deputy with his car before leading police on a chase in Murray County.

In addition to last week's chase, Vanmeveren is accused of fleeing Brown County deputies in a red 2012 Chrysler 200 on March 5. He was found about 15 minutes later near Lake Crystal, but once again drove away. Authorities eventually popped his tires to stop the chase, but authorities say he escaped by running.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis City Council still clashing over rideshare minimum wage ordinance

Vanmeveren had multiple warrants out for his arrest related to at least three other police chases.

For the most recent pursuit, Vanmeveren was charged with two counts of theft, and one count each of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, fleeing a peace officer and fifth-degree drug possession.

Vanmeveren's first court appearance is scheduled for March 25.