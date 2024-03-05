Blue Earth County authorities searching for suspect in multiple police chases

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota are looking for a suspect in multiple police chases.

The latest pursuit involving 25-year-old Sean Eric Vanmeveren occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Eric Vanmeveren Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office

Vanmeveren allegedly fled Brown County deputies in a red 2012 Chrysler 200. He was found about 15 minutes later near Lake Crystal, but once again drove away. Authorities eventually popped his tires to stop the chase, but authorities say he escaped by running.

"Vanmeveren is the suspect in multiple pursuits, has warrants for his arrest and involvements throughout Redwood and neighboring southwestern MN counties," the sheriff's office said.

He is also suspected of stealing a red 2012 GMC Sierra with license plates reading 733KMU.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.

Vanmeveren is from Garvin, which is in southern Minnesota's Lyon County, per the Blue Earth County sheriff.