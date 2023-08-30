Video: Man tries to take state trooper's gun on I-94 in Minneapolis

WATCH: Man tries to take state trooper's gun on I-94 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Video shows a man nearly taking a state trooper's gun on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Tuesday during the evening rush hour.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the eastbound side of the interstate near Groveland Avenue at about 6 p.m. after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

One of the drivers, who the state patrol says was likely suffering a "mental health crisis," got out of their vehicle and began to walk in lanes of traffic.

MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows two troopers talking with the man when out of nowhere, he appears to lunge for one of the trooper's service weapons.

He's blocked, taken down to the pavement and a fight ensues. Eventually, the troopers were able to get him into custody.

The man was taken to HCMC. The state patrol says no one was hurt in the crash, and they are still investigating this incident.