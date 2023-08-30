Watch CBS News
Crime

Video: Man tries to take state trooper's gun on I-94 in Minneapolis

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Man tries to take state trooper's gun on I-94 in Minneapolis
WATCH: Man tries to take state trooper's gun on I-94 in Minneapolis 00:54

MINNEAPOLIS – Video shows a man nearly taking a state trooper's gun on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis Tuesday during the evening rush hour.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers were called to the eastbound side of the interstate near Groveland Avenue at about 6 p.m. after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

One of the drivers, who the state patrol says was likely suffering a "mental health crisis," got out of their vehicle and began to walk in lanes of traffic.

man-fights-state-troopers-on-i-94-in-minneapolis.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows two troopers talking with the man when out of nowhere, he appears to lunge for one of the trooper's service weapons.

He's blocked, taken down to the pavement and a fight ensues. Eventually, the troopers were able to get him into custody. 

The man was taken to HCMC. The state patrol says no one was hurt in the crash, and they are still investigating this incident.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 10:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.