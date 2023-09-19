Hennepin Co. Atty receives Ricky Cobb II case, says some state patrol workers aren't cooperating with BCA

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says her office is working "diligently to get this right" after receiving the case in the state trooper shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

On Tuesday, Moriarty announced that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension submitted to her office the findings of its investigation into the fatal shooting. Moriarty said she met with Cobb II's family on Monday to update them and to "recommit to a fair decision-making process."

Cobb II was shot and killed by a Minnesota State Trooper during a traffic stop in July. The 33-year-old was pulled over on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis for not having his rear lights, and it's believed Trooper Ryan Londregan was the one who fired his gun. Officials released video footage of the incident in August.

Moriarty says the BCA informed her that there are state patrol employees who have "thus far refused to cooperate" with the BCA's investigation.

"These are individuals who are not the subject of the investigation but may have relevant information. We are disappointed by this lack of cooperation as the family, the community, and the troopers involved in this incident all deserve answers," Moriarty said.

Family members say that all the available video shows that at no point was Cobb II seen holding a firearm. Investigators have said that one was located in the back of the vehicle following the shooting, but it's not clear to whom it belonged. The family says they plan to file a civil lawsuit.

"I hear the community calls for an immediate charging decision, but I also know that rushing can lead to mistakes. Thank you for your patience as we work diligently to get this right," Moriarty said.

Moriarty says her office has already identified a use-of-force expert to conduct an independent review.

Read the county attorney's full statement below:

