Man to be sentenced for charges stemming from highway crash, firing shots at troopers

A Minneapolis man accused of firing multiple shots at state troopers after crashing his girlfriend's vehicle when she tried to break up with him has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the incident.

Court records show 24-year-old Eddie James Freeman will be sentenced on Nov. 25 for one count of first-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week for Freeman after being pushed multiple times; however, he instead chose to waive his right to a trial and enter guilty pleas during a hearing on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Dowling Avenue and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in September 2024, causing the highway to briefly shut down.

While responding to the crash, troopers received information that shots had been fired at the scene, charges say. One trooper approached Lowry Avenue with his squad lights and sirens activated and put a spotlight on a person who matched Freeman's description. That's when Freeman allegedly raised his arm and pointed at the squad car, firing multiple shots.

The trooper, identified by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Mark Vande Steeg, returned fire. Vande Steeg, who has one year of law enforcement experience, was placed on standard critical incident leave. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced early this year that there was "no evidence of unlawful behavior" by Vande Steeg, and no charges would be filed against him.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.