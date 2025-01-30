Trooper "justified" in firing shots at armed man on I-94 in Minneapolis, county attorney says

Man charged with shooting at Minnesota State Patrol in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — No criminal charges will be filed against the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who shot at, but didn't wound, an armed 23-year-old man Minneapolis man on Interstate 94 in September.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced on Thursday there was "no evidence of unlawful behavior" by trooper Mark Vande Steeg, who opened fire on Eddie James Freeman III on Sept. 21, 2024.

Freeman was charged soon after the incident with one count of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a peace officer, four counts of second-degree assault and a count of fourth-degree assault on a peace officer.

According to the criminal complaint and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation, troopers were called to the interstate near Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis just after 10 p.m. on a report of a crash followed by gunfire.

Vande Steeg arrived to see a man walking on the interstate's shoulder. He focused his squad's spotlight on the man — later identified as Freeman — who then fired multiple rounds at the squad, striking it at least once.

The trooper returned fire with his rifle, missing Freeman. A Minneapolis police officer at the scene also told the BCA Freeman had pointed something at him before he heard "what he believed to be a gunshot."

Eddie James Freeman Hennepin County Jail

Freeman then threw his weapon before he was arrested by officers, the complaint states, allegedly spitting in one of their faces, which led to the fourth-degree assault charge.

Investigators later determined Freeman was a passenger in the vehicle of a woman who was trying to break up with him. She told police Freeman grabbed her steering wheel, leading the vehicle to crash.

He then allegedly "fired a number of shots toward her," according to the county attorney's office. Investigators later found a bullet lodged in her driver's side door. Freeman is also accused of firing several rounds toward two good Samaritans at the scene. No one was hurt.

County Attorney Mary Moriarty says Vande Steeg's use of force "was justified."

"As we pursue accountability for Mr. Freeman, our thoughts are with the victims of his actions," Moriarty said.

Vande Steeg was placed on critical incident leave following the shooting. The BCA says he had one year of law enforcement experience at the time of the confrontation.

It's unclear when Freeman will make his next court appearance.



NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 25, 2024.