I-94 in Minneapolis reopened after "use-of-force" incident, BCA says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 22, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Part of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis shut down for more than 12 hours as authorities investigated a "use-of-force" incident, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash in the area of eastbound I-94 and Dowling Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

The agency says that when troopers arrived, the "incident turned into a use of deadly force." No injuries were reported and the suspect was arrested.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.

The highway reopened around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities did not provide more information on the incident.

