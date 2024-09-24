Minneapolis man crashed girlfriend's car over break-up before firing gun at responding troopers, charges say

Troopers use deadly force while responding to crash on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS — A 23-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of crashing his girlfriend's car when she attempted to end their relationship before firing multiple shots at state troopers, shutting down part of Interstate 94 late Saturday night.

The 23-year-old man is charged with four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count each of first-degree assault against a peace officer and fourth-degree assault against a peace officer.

Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound I-94 and Dowling Avenue in Minneapolis around 10:15 p.m. While on the way, troopers received information that shots had been fired at the scene, charges say.

One trooper approached Lowry Avenue with his squad lights and sirens activated and put a spotlight on a person who matched the suspect's description. That's when the suspect allegedly raised his arm and pointed at the squad car, firing multiple shots.

As additional law enforcement officers responded, an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department reported seeing the suspect raise his hand and pointing what appeared to be a gun in his direction before he heard "what he believed to be a gunshot," charges say.

More officers surrounded the suspect and he was observed tossing the gun before officers arrested him, according to the criminal complaint. Police also recovered the gun that had been thrown.

During his arrest, the suspect allegedly spit in the face of a Minneapolis police officer.

Officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that had crashed and she said the suspect was her boyfriend. Charges say the two had been driving on I-94 when she told the suspect the "relationship was over." He then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to crash. After the crash, she says he exited the vehicle and she heard multiple gunshots outside.

Court documents say two good Samaritans who attempted to help after witnessing the crash told police that as they got closer to the vehicle, they saw someone pointing a gun at them. As they went to run away, the two heard approximately six gunshots.

Police say officers observed a bullet hole in the driver's side door near where the suspect's girlfriend had been sitting.

Though it is not mentioned in the charging documents, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force" incident that occurred during the response. No injuries were reported.

The interstate shut down for more than 12 hours as authorities investigated the incident before reopening late Sunday morning.

The suspect's bail has been set at $300,000 with conditions.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.