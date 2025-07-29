28-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Scott County, officials say

Cleanup continues after more storms hit Minnesota, and more headlines

A man is dead after his ATV was struck by a car in New Market Township, Minnesota.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call Monday around 9:54 p.m. about an injury crash on County Road 46 near 275th Street East.

The 28-year-old man's ATV had overturned on the northbound lane after entering the intersection, according to officials.

The sheriff's office says the man was laying in the southbound lane when he was struck by a car. That driver was a 22-year-old woman who was not injured and was not under the influence, according to authorities.

The ATV driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"On behalf of the Scott County Sheriff's Office, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of the man who tragically lost his life in this incident," said Sheriff Luke Hennen. "Our hearts go out to the community affected by this heartbreaking loss."

The incident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.