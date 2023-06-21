Man dies following Tuesday afternoon shooting in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of 12th Avenue South. Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. and learned the person who was shot drove themselves to a hospital.

CBS News

At the hospital, officers found a man in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died, police said.

Investigation thus far has revealed someone outside the vehicle shot the man while he was sitting inside of it. No one has been arrested, and the decedent has not yet been publicly identified.

READ MORE: Man dies after shooting, crash in north Minneapolis