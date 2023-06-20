Man dies after shooting, crash in north Minneapolis

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man died early Tuesday after a shooting and crash in north Minneapolis. 

Police say just after 12 a.m. they found a man inside a car that had crashed into a garage near Dowling Avenue North and Sixth Street. He'd been shot multiple times.

Despite immediate medical care, he died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Minneapolis police believe the shooting may have happened on Interstate 94 near the Dowling ramp.

No one is in custody.

