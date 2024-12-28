Minneapolis man dies of fatal stab wound near bus shelter, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, officers arrested a 58-year-old man for a fatal stabbing that occurred near a bus shelter at Nicollet Avenue and South Fifth Street.

A criminal complaint says that on Monday at approximately 11:52 p.m., Minneapolis police officers located a man described to be in his 30's on the ground and bleeding from potentially life-threatening stab wounds.

Despite offering aid at the scene, the man later succumbed to his injuries on Friday at Hennepin Healthcare.

Police say they tracked the suspect's movements on camera until he was located and arrested near Colfax Avenue an Lake Street at approximately 12:21 a.m.

The man as taken to Hennepin Healthcare for evaluation of an injury he sustained prior to his arrest. The man was booked into the Hennepin County Jail and later released pending charges from jail on Thursday.

Then, on Friday, the man was formally charged with first-degree assault and an arrest warrant was issued, said a criminal complaint. The man was arrested later that day and remains in police custody.

"I am grateful to the officers and investigators who worked quickly to bring justice for the victim and his family," said O'Hara. "While nothing can bring back this man, I hope that our work brings some sense of justice for his family during this difficult time."

Police are still investigating the cause of the stabbing.