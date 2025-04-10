Man jailed on sexual assault charges recaptured after escape in Chisago County

Minnesotans to feel impact from Trump’s China tariffs, and more headlines

Minnesotans to feel impact from Trump’s China tariffs, and more headlines

Minnesotans to feel impact from Trump’s China tariffs, and more headlines

A man accused of sexual assault escaped from an eastern Minnesota jail early Thursday, but is back in custody, authorities said.

The 46-year-old man escaped from the Chisago County Jail around 1:30 a.m. during trash duty, the county sheriff's office said, and was being supervised at the time.

Authorities found him about a mile from the jail around 3:10 a.m., took him into custody and returned him to the jail, the sheriff's office said.

"An internal review of the incident is underway to determine how the escape occurred and to ensure preventative measures are being implemented to avoid future incidents," the sheriff's office said.

The man was charged in 2023 in two separate sexual assault cases, one of which allegedly occurred in 2010 and the other seven years later. The sheriff's office said he will likely face more charges connected to the escape.

Six police departments, four sheriff's offices and the Minnesota State Patrol aided in recapturing the escapee.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: