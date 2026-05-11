Man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl at Maple Grove school acquitted

A 39-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl while employed as a daycare teacher at a Maple Grove, Minnesota, school in 2024 has been acquitted of all charges in the incident, according to court records.

A jury found Ryan Vaughan of Bethel, Minnesota, not guilty of one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct. It was deadlocked on two additional counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents said.

Law enforcement was called to Tutor Time on Aug. 12, 2024, for a report of a child saying they were being touched inappropriately by a teacher. The girl's mother said a man, later identified as Vaughan, had been grabbing her and that her behavior had been off for weeks, the complaint said.

The girl was taken to an abuse treatment center in Minneapolis two days later, according to the court document. She reported what her mother had told police and added she would tell him to stop, but he would not listen to her, the complaint said.

She said the man touched her inappropriately multiple times over the span of a week.

Vaughan was charged in July 2025 with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after being accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Court proceedings are still ongoing. He's set to appear at a hearing on June 30.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.

To report concerns about child abuse, neglect or sexual abuse, the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families recommends contacting the county or Tribal Nation where the child lives. You can find a list of Minnesota's county and tribal child protection agencies by clicking here. If there is an immediate concern of harm to the child, the agency recommends calling 911.