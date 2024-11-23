Watch CBS News
Man in his 20s dies in overnight shooting, Minneapolis police investigating

By Chloe Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting overnight Saturday near the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South. 

Minneapolis police say they responded to a 911 call around 4:45 a.m. on reports of gunshots and a man down in the middle of the street. 

When they arrived they found a man in his late 20s with life-threatening injuries. Police provided immediate medical aid while waiting for emergency services. 

The man was transported to a nearby hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died at the hospital. 

"This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "Our investigators will work diligently to determine what occurred this morning. We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately."   

Minneapolis police are working on learning the events that led up to the shooting. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office will release the name of the victim. 

