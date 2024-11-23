Minneapolis shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries, police investigating

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place just after midnight Saturday near Lowry Avenue North and Fremont Avenue North. Police say that a man at a bus stop got into an altercation with several people in a car.

The altercation then escalated when the driver of the car hit the man as he tried to run away. A person in the car then allegedly shot the man.

The car then fled the area.

The man was taken to North Memorial Healthcare for treatemtn.

Minneapolis police are investigating but no arrests have been made.

A fatal shooting that happened overnight near the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South is also under investigation.