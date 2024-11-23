Watch CBS News
Man injured in Minneapolis after argument escalates into gunfire

By Chloe Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in south Minneapolis late Saturday evening. 

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Lake Street East just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say that a group of people got into an argument that escalated into a shooting. At least one man suffered from a gunshot wound with injuries not considered life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital. 

According to police, the remainder of the group left the scene before officers could arrive. 

Minneapolis police are also investigating two other shootings that occurred overnight in Minneapolis. There was a fatal shooting near 24th and 17th Avenue South just after midnight Saturday. A second shooting near Lowry Avenue North and Fremont left a man with potentially life-threatening injuries

