Major flooding in Northfield approaching all-time record

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — As rapids of water rush past downtown Northfield, Brianna Egan's shopping trip took a detour to check out the Cannon River.

"It's pretty crazy how strong the current can be," said Egan.

Onlookers Saturday afternoon were there to capture the moment, and see for themselves the power of the swollen river. Tree-sized logs were easily tossed around by the near-record water levels of the river.

"The highest I've ever seen it," said Kai Lace.

Further up river, a hiking trail is now a swimming pool for Lace and Owen Amys-Roe.

"Going swimming a little bit," said Lace.

"It's pretty crazy to see," said Andy Hauskins.

Hauskins works for Carlson Capital Management, but has recently taken up a side hustle as a sandbagger, in an attempt to protect his workplace from flooding.

A wall including sandbags, along with gas and electric pumps have helped protect the building.

"No damage to the building. We had a little bit of water on some of the carpet," said Hauskins.

The Cannon River at Northfield is at more than 900 feet Saturday, which is considered major flooding.

"Our last major flood that was this high was 2010," said Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott.

On Saturday, the river was less than a foot from the all-time high of 901.5 feet.

With an anticipated crest at 1 a.m. Sunday, officials hope to fall just short of that record.

"At this point, the prediction is we will not surpass that. We'll be about half a foot underneath," said Elliott.

"We kind of figure if we can stay steady from here on until 1:00 a.m., then hopefully after that, it'll get a little bit easier," said Hauskins.

The business has upped its game since that record flood, but Hauskins said they couldn't have done it without the community.

One-hundred people helped set up sand bags around the business.

"It's, I think, one of the reasons people like Northfield, is people come together in situations like this," said Hauskins.