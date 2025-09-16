Elementary students hospitalized after eating magic mushroom chocolate girl took from mom's fridge, charges say

Minneapolis’ Lake Street sees 2 mass shootings in 1 day, and more headlines

A Wright County, Minnesota, woman is facing charges after police say two elementary school students overdosed on hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Court documents say a 6-year-old and another young girl were taken to the hospital last week.

School staff says the girls started acting strangely after snack time. They later found a wrapper for a chocolate bar containing the mushrooms.

One of the girls told police she took the chocolate from her mom's fridge.

The girl's mother, who is 39, was charged with one count each of fifth-degree drug possession, storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child and child endangerment, according to a complaint filed Friday.

During a search of the mother's apartment, charges say investigators found drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, including three glass pipes that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also allegedly found meth near a children's cup and children's undergarments. In addition to the meth, fentanyl was also within reach and accessible to a child, charges state.

Court documents show the woman was recently placed on probation and ordered not to use or possess controlled substances.

As of Tuesday, a warrant is still out for the woman's arrest.