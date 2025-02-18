Macalester basketball player find success on the court and behind the camera

Senior Rob Grace shines as a Scot on the court. He's their starting point guard, shoots 53% from the beyond arch and is an academic all-conference player. However, this court is not his only success story.

He also finds success on the sidelines at Target Center as one of the team videographers for the Timberwolves.

"I like the feeling of making other people look good and making other people feel good with the work that I'm putting out," said Grace, who has nearly 80,000 followers on his Instagram account where he shares his professional content of the Wolves, called @RobsReels.

He's captured memorable moments as recently as Anthony Edwards' dunk over Minnesota native Chet Holmgren to ANT's unforgettable alley-oop to himself off the glass last season.

"I think that [alley-oop] was definitely a peak videography moment for me. I'm shaking while it's going down," Grace said.

Grace is currently nursing a knee injury so he has more time to tweak some of his recent work during his college practices. He's thankful for a supportive team that lets him play basketball and pursue his passion.

"Our job as coaches is [to help them answer] — what do you want to do when the ball stops bouncing? We talk about that a lot," said Abe Woldeslassie, head coach of the Macalester Men's Basketball Team.

Woldeslassie says Grace has missed some games this season to be with the Wolves, which allows opportunities for younger players to get more minutes and improve.

"I think it'd be selfish if we didn't let him do it," said Woldeslassie. "Rob's making it work, we're making it work."

From Grace's lense, he's been able to see a new side to the pro players, and maybe it has helped him improve his own game too.

"Being around them more and more, you understand their human side and personalities," Grace said. "But you could say maybe I took a few things here and there."