Lynx spoil Paige Bueckers' homecoming in her professional return

The Lynx remain undefeated this season in their home opener victory against the Dallas Wings, 85-81.

Napheesa Collier lead with 28 points and Jess Sheppard lead with 10 rebounds.

It was a massive fan turn out, filling out the upper bowl of Target Center for the Lynx home opener. Minnesota fans eager to see Hopkins native, Paige Bueckers return home to play the Lynx in her first year in the WNBA, as the #1 draft pick.

"Paige went to my high school, I'm a bit older than her, but it's really exciting to have her be home," said Shay Van Cleve, a Lynx fan wearing a Hopkins Royals jersey for the game.

"Seeing Paige Bueckers in her rookie year playing against the Lynx at home, it makes me happy and it's inspiring," said Gianna Roberson, a Lynx fan and Minnesota high school basketball player.

So many young hoopers say that's what it's all about, turning out because Bueckers shows them what they can be someday too.

"She's always very confident when she's playing and I like it when she gets fiesty and mad," said Lucy Fadden, a Lynx fan and Minnesota high school basketball player.

"Yeah, I like her intensity," said Alexis Olmstead, a Lynx Fan.

"[Bueckers] helps me with my finishing," said Halle Turner, a Lynx fan and MN high school basketball player.

"I can learn from older people how to get better at basketball," said Emmy, a youth basketball player.

Even with all the cheers a Bueckers bucket gets against the Lynx, these fans only want one outcome.

"We'll cheer for [Bueckers], but still want the Lynx to win. It's exciting," said Van Cleve.

"I want Paige to do her best, but i'm going for the Lynx," said Fadden.

Lynx play at home again this Friday, May 23 against the Connecticut Suns at 6:30pm.