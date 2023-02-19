Luminary Loppet draws thousands to Lake of the Isles

MINNEAPOLIS -- Recent rain and warm temperatures forced organizers of the Luminary Loppet to move the event from Lake of the Isles onto the shore. The Loppet Foundation anticipated 14,000 attendees making safety a top priority.

The event Saturday drew crowds to the lake to enjoy thousands of luminaries. The creation of the event this year wasn't easy.

"Some of the globes melted, they were thin, but the ice buckets, the traditional luminaries, none of them melted. They stored them on the ice and they survived, it was one luminary miracle!" Loppet Foundation Executive Director Claire Wilson said.

The Loppet Foundation pulled the event off thanks to hundreds of volunteers who dedicated their time.

"I think some people haven't slept in over 48 hours. They've just been working overtime because they want to make sure people have that same quality experience," Wilson said.

The Luminary Loppet is shining bright tonight at Lake of the Isles! ✨ This year the event is entirely on shore due to poor ice conditions. In total, volunteers built 5,000 ice luminaries! @WCCO pic.twitter.com/foSfBE2d7p — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) February 19, 2023

"It's kind of a bummer it didn't get to be on the lake but we've never done it another way so I think it's pretty cool," Minneapolis resident Jay Storey said.

For first-timers like Andrea and Danushka, it was a beautiful evening to spend time with family and embrace winter.

"We adapt and adjust. So grateful for the team and volunteers that made it happen despite the weather changes!" they said.

Organizers hope next year's weather conditions will allow them to return to the lake ice.

"Just watching people's faces, there's just such awe at what's out here. It really is unlike anything else in the Twin Cities, really in the nation," Wilson said.