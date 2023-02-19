Watch CBS News

Thousands show up to Luminary Loppet on land

Only twice in the 20 plus years of the Luminary Loppet have they had to move the event on shore due to poor ice conditions. They hope next year’s weather will cooperate more so the event can return to the ice.
