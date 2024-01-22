Luminary Loppet faces another year of challenging weather conditions

MINNEAPOLIS — The temperature's drastic turn means a candlelight celebration will need to get creative. The Luminary Loppet kicks off in just under two weeks at Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis. Ice is a major ingredient to achieve that magical glow.

Usually, preparation for the Luminary Loppet takes about a month, but it wasn't until the recent cold snap that volunteers were able to start making the 1,600 ice luminaries.

"It really started in earnest last week because we just didn't have the weather to freeze anything. And frankly, this lake was open water, you know, two weeks ago," The Loppet Foundation Executive Director Claire Wilson said.

They now sit insulated together on Lake of the Isles, as organizers try to keep them cold and frozen so they survive upcoming warm weather.

This year's event is being held on Feb. 3. It's is the largest fundraiser for The Loppet Foundation and is made possible thanks to hard-working volunteers. They freeze luminaries and place candles inside, illuminating a magical path for visitors. Typically, the event is held on Lake of the Isles where people can choose to ski, snow shoe or walk, the trail.

RELATED: Outdoor ice rinks open in Minneapolis, historically late in the season

"It's something you gotta see in Minnesota and do!" said Minneapolis resident Mike Samson.

Wilson said planning the weather-dependent event is often a challenge. Last year, it was moved on shore due to unsafe ice conditions.

This year, she says the event will go on as planned, though they may have to move the trail to shore again depending on conditions.

"This is definitely becoming more of a pattern where it's not as dependable where we can say yes we can do luminaries," she said.

It's not just the warm temperatures causing safety concerns. Little snow covers Lake of the Isles making the surface slippery.

Regardless of whether the event is on held on or off lake, Samson said he's still planning to go.

"Minnesota winters are unpredictable, so you gotta deal with what you've been dealt," Samson.

Wilson promises the same magic the luminary is known for.

"The Loppet is known for making it happen! No matter what the weather hands us, and this year will be no exception," she said.

The Loppet Foundation is expecting about 18,000 people to attend. Tickets are selling out fast.