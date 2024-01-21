Outdoor ice rinks open in Minneapolis, historically late in the season

All ice rinks open in Minneapolis for the first time this year

MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time this winter, all outdoor ice rinks are open in Minneapolis. The rink at Lake of the Isles was packed with skaters Sunday who were eager to finally get on the ice.

"It's amazing. I mean, this is what we live for every winter," Minneapolis resident Corey China said.

The recent cold weather allowed the city of Minneapolis to open all 45 outdoor ice rinks.

"I've missed being able to do this. It's been a weird winter," Minneapolis resident Josh Leopold said.

Outdoor rinks in Minneapolis typically open the third or fourth weekend in December.

"I've been with the Minneapolis Park Board since 1999. In about 25 years, this is the latest they've opened to start a season," Larry Umphrey, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's Director of Athletic, Aquatics, Ice Arenas and Golf, said.

Umphrey reminds skaters to still be careful on the lakes as many of them only recently froze.

"Where we have the rink, for example, at Lake of the Isles, it's a more stable part of the lake, so just urge people, even though it's been very cold for the last couple weeks, there's still spots on the lake where the ice isn't so thick," Umphrey said.

Outdoor rinks typically stay open until President's Day, but with warmer weather on the way, the park board is watching conditions closely.

"We're going to be taking it day by day. Hopefully, we have a big enough base built up where we'll be able to withstand some higher temperatures," Umphrey said.

The outdoor rinks in Minneapolis are free and most have skates available to borrow in the warming rooms. The rinks stay lit until at least 9 p.m.

To view the status of rinks in Minneapolis, click here.