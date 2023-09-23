Luke Bryan show to go on rain or shine at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. -- Luke Bryan will "Play It Again" in Eyota.

"I have friends who are flying in specifically for this reason," Eyota Mayor Tyrel Clark said.

For the second year in a row, Gar-Lin Dairy Farm will transform into a concert venue Saturday night.

It's part of the singer's 2023 Farm Tour, aimed at promoting and honoring the agriculture community.

"It's a big deal. Everybody in town has some sort of connection to agriculture," Clark said.

Luke Bryan is drawing in about 15,000 to Gar-Lin Dairy Farms. It's causing the town to swell about 6 to 7 times its population size.

"We were talking to one store owner last year, and she said that she did all of her business for the year this weekend last year, so it's significant," Dana Allen-Tully, Gar-Lin Dairy President, said.

It's a boost for the rural community in more ways than one.

"They'll be shaking it for Luke Bryan and me," Brian Monroe, owner of OH! Brian's Pub, said.

"Just to take care of all of us out on the farm. Working the ground day in and day out and just to draw attention, we're really proud to be part of that," Allen-Tully said.

The only downside is a chance of soggy weather.

"Hopefully the weather is wrong and misses us like it has been all year," Monroe said.

"We've been praying for rain for two and half three months — since May. We'd just like it to hold off for 12 hours," Allen-Tully said.

But hey -— for Luke Bryan fans, "Rain Is A Good Thing."

Tickets are still available for Luke Bryan's show, which will go on rain or shine. Click here to find tickets.