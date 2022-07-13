Watch CBS News
Local News

Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

A Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977 53:15

NEW YORK - On July 13, 1977, 45 years ago Wednesday, a major blackout hit New York City. 

For 25 hours, the darkness led to total chaos, with widespread looting and fires in the streets. 

It happened at a time when the city was already in a financial crisis, with high unemployment rates, and there was also a serial killer on the loose. 

We're taking a look back at this moment in New York City history. 

CBS2's Jim Jenson and John Tesh lead our coverage of the 1977 blackout.

Watch the full special in the video player above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.