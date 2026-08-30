Dozens of people evacuated from parts of the Grand Canyon after flash floods

Dozens of people were evacuated Saturday from Grand Canyon National Park after parts of the canyon were struck by flash flooding.

Bright Angel Canyon was hit by flash floods Saturday afternoon, according to the National Parks Service (NPS), but no injuries were reported. The NPS said it was conducting an aerial evacuation of "approximately 50 individuals" in the Phantom Ranch area.

In a social media post, the NPS said "the entirety of the North Kaibab Trail and Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice."

The Phantom Ranch is a historic and extremely popular lodge close to the bottom of the Grand Canyon by Bright Angel Creek.

Park officials asked people to stay away from the closed areas and said the operator of the lodge, which is usually fully booked months in advance, will inform guests about the state of their reservations.

Grand Canyon National Parked ranked fourth-most visited national park in the United States with 4,430,653 recreational visits in 2025.