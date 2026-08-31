Live Updates: U.S. strikes Iran for first time in weeks as six-month war reignites over Strait of Hormuz
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said Sunday that it targeted U.S. military bases in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for the first American strikes on Iran in weeks. U.S. Central Command announced strikes Sunday against what it said were Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island, in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran's IRGC claimed a supertanker attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without permission was struck by sea mines, bringing the vessel to a halt and igniting a fire on board, according to a statement quoted Monday by the Reuters news agency.
- The renewed fighting in the six-month war comes after the Trump administration announced a shift in strategy last week to "economic warfare," heaping pressure on Iran with new sanctions in an attempt to break the stalemate in the conflict.
Trump posts AI-generated video he says shows Kharg Island attack
President Trump shared an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform late Sunday depicting what he said was Iran's strategic oil hub of Kharg Island under attack.
"Kharg Island being blown to smithereens!!!" Mr. Trump wrote in his post accompanying the video.
It appeared to be a threat to the Iranian island, as there has been no evidence of any recent attack on the territory in the far northern Persian Gulf, which has long been Iran's primary oil export terminal.
Earlier, the U.S. military struck Iran's Larak Island, which sits very close to Iran's coastline in the Strait of Hormuz.
The CEO of the National Iranian Oil Company said Monday that operations on Kharg Island had not stopped, according to Iran's government-affiliated Nour News agency, which was cited by Reuters.
Tanker reportedly hit by sea mines in Strait of Hormuz, Iran's military says
A supertanker was struck by two naval mines while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a fire and forcing it to stop, according to a statement by the Iranian military quoted by the Reuters news agency.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said the tanker had attempted to pass through the strategic waterway illegally, but it did not identify the ship or provide information about its location or crew.
The most recent incident involving a commercial ship in the region reported by the U.K. Navy's Maritime Operations center, which monitors such attacks, was a tanker "struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting inbound in the Strait of Hormuz" on Saturday.
UKMTO said there were no casualties and no environmental impact reported.
Jordanian military says it intercepted 8 missiles, local media reports
The Jordanian Armed Forces said Sunday it intercepted eight missiles that had entered the country's airspace, according to Jordan's Al-Mamlaka TV broadcaster.
A spokesperson for the military said all eight missiles were destroyed before they could do any damage, according to the broadcaster.
A person familiar with the attack also confirmed to CBS News the missiles were intercepted, although they did not specify how many.
IRGC says it attacked American bases in Jordan
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday it launched attacks on American military bases in Jordan in response to the U.S.'s earlier attack on Larak Island.
The IRGC said it launched ballistic missiles at King Hussein and Al-Azraq air bases and claimed it destroyed "technical and maintenance infrastructure and the enemy's fighter jets' deployment sites."
Separately, the IRGC said it targeted U.S. military personnel on an air base in the United Arab Emirates, and that it shot down a U.S. drone over the Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. military strikes 2 Iranian launchers on Larak Island, official says
U.S. forces on Sunday struck two rocket launchers on Iran's Larak Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets and deploy sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz, Hawkins said. CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper said Friday that U.S. forces had cleared all sea mines from the shipping lanes of the strait.
Larak Island sits in the Strait of Hormuz, just a few miles off Iran's coast, and Tehran is believed to have used the island as a de facto toll booth as it demands ships pay fees to transit the strategic waterway safely.
The IRGC, in a statement conveyed by Iran's state broadcaster, said "several of our fighters and compatriots" were killed and wounded in the U.S. strike, according to The Associated Press.
The statement said the attack would "result in punishment of the aggressor."