Snow fall for metro and southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon, freezing temperatures Sunday

Temperatures will remain in the teens on Saturday, but the wild chill will make it feel closer to the single digits.

A winter weather advisory from 12 p.m. to midnight will be in effect for the southern part of the state.

Another snow system is expected to move through the metro and southern part of the state starting Saturday afternoon. A dusting of snow is expected for the metro area, with snow totals projected to be less than an inch. The southern part of the state is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Sunday will be cold.

Temperatures will start at zero degrees but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15 degrees. We will slowly warm with a chance of a high of 10 degrees.

Monday will feature snow flurries and temperatures in the 20s. Temps will be in the upper-20s on Tuesday, with a wintry mix that will continue into Wednesday.