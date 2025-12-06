Watch CBS News
Snow fall for metro and southern Minnesota Saturday afternoon, freezing temperatures Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso,
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Lisa Meadows

CBS Minnesota

Temperatures will remain in the teens on Saturday, but the wild chill will make it feel closer to the single digits. 

A winter weather advisory from 12 p.m. to midnight will be in effect for the southern part of the state. 

Another snow system is expected to move through the metro and southern part of the state starting Saturday afternoon. A dusting of snow is expected for the metro area, with snow totals projected to be less than an inch. The southern part of the state is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snow. 

Sunday will be cold.

Temperatures will start at zero degrees but the wind chill will make it feel closer to -15 degrees. We will slowly warm with a chance of a high of 10 degrees. 

Monday will feature snow flurries and temperatures in the 20s. Temps will be in the upper-20s on Tuesday, with a wintry mix that will continue into Wednesday.  

