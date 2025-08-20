Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu have double-doubles, Liberty snap streak of losses to Lynx 85-75

Bon Iver's Justin Vernon teams up with Minnesota Lynx to help nonprofits

Jonquel Jones had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points and 11 assists, and the New York Liberty beat the Minnesota Lynx 85-75 on Tuesday night, after losing the first three meetings between the teams this season.

Both teams were without a star player — Minnesota's Napheesa Collier missed her fifth game with a right ankle sprain, and the Liberty's Breanna Stewart is still sidelined with a bone bruise in her knee.

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman picked up the mantle for Minnesota (28-6), scoring 17 points and 16 points, respectively. Jessica Shepard had 10 rebounds.

New York (22-13) opened a 12-point lead in the first quarter. By the time Ionescu hit a 3-pointer to end the first half, they were still ahead by 11 points.

A series of Lynx steals and Hiedeman 3-pointers shrunk New York's lead to 66-60 heading into the final quarter, and New York's advantage thinned to four as time wound down.

But another long-range 3-pointer from Ionescu widened the lead to seven in the final minutes — to the celebration of a packed Barclays Center — and a final layup from Kennedy Burke sealed the deal.