Leaders, advocates celebrate "Restore the Vote" law

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Thousands of Minnesotans are celebrating their regained right to vote.

Starting Thursday, former inmates can register to go to the polls. The Legislature passed that change to state law this year.

Before now, felons had to wait until they completed their punishment, Including probation.

RELATED: Talking Points: 2023 legislature paves way to restore felon voting rights, auto registration

Jennifer Schroeder's drug conviction meant the St. Paul mom couldn't vote until she turned 71.

"Now that the government has heard our cries, we have to fulfill our duty and get to the booths and vote," she said. "If you say that your voice doesn't matter and you're just one person, look at me. One voice made a pretty big difference in this."

More than 55,000 Minnesotans are now eligible to cast ballots again.

Volunteers went door-knocking to make sure voters know their rights.

For any questions or to register to vote visit the Secretary of State's website.