Talking Points: 2023 legislature paves way to restore felon voting rights, auto registration

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota lawmakers are expanding voting rights ahead of the 2024 November Presidential election.

In just over three weeks, more than 55,000 Minnesotans convicted of felonies will have their voting rights restored. Another new voting law passed creates automatic voter registration for adults and pre-registration for teenagers.

In this week's Talking Points, Esme Murphy took a look at two new voting laws passed in this whirlwind 2023 legislative session.

First, Murphy spoke with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon about the effort to inform formerly incarcerated felons of their restored rights and voter fraud concerns amid expanded voter access.

Individuals on parole will also have the right to vote on June 1. For any questions or to register to vote visit the Secretary of State's website.

For a Twin Cities pastor restoring felon voting rights was a personal mission. In 2002, Pastor Brian Herron was convicted of mail fraud and served prison time.

Herron is well-known in Minneapolis and a community activist advocating against gun violence in the community. Murphy spoke with Herron about campaign to inform Minnesotans of their newly restored rights.

Finally, Murphy spoke with Abou Amara, a Democrat analyst, and Michelle Benson, a Republican analyst and former state senator, about the political impact of expanded voting rights.

