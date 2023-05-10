Watch CBS News
Talking Points

Talking Points: 2023 legislature paves way to restore felon voting rights, auto registration

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

ST. PAUL --  Minnesota lawmakers are expanding voting rights ahead of the 2024 November Presidential election.

In just over three weeks, more than 55,000 Minnesotans convicted of felonies will have their voting rights restored. Another new voting law passed creates automatic voter registration for adults and pre-registration for teenagers.

In this week's Talking Points, Esme Murphy took a look at two new voting laws passed in this whirlwind 2023 legislative session.

First, Murphy spoke with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon about the effort to inform formerly incarcerated felons of their restored rights and voter fraud concerns amid expanded voter access.

Individuals on parole will also have the right to vote on June 1. For any questions or to register to vote visit the Secretary of State's website.

For a Twin Cities pastor restoring felon voting rights was a personal mission. In 2002, Pastor Brian Herron was convicted of mail fraud and served prison time.

Herron is well-known in Minneapolis and a community activist advocating against gun violence in the community. Murphy spoke with Herron about campaign to inform Minnesotans of their newly restored rights.

Finally, Murphy spoke with Abou Amara, a Democrat analyst, and Michelle Benson, a Republican analyst and former state senator, about the political impact of expanded voting rights.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 5:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.