2 men convicted of murder in 2023 north Minneapolis shooting

Two men have been convicted of murdering a man in north Minneapolis in 2023, and both are expected to spend life in prison.

A jury found Lavester Breham and Dandre Franklin guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. The first-degree conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

According to a criminal complaint, Breham and Franklin fatally shot Mikiyel Deshone Patton inside a car on the 900 block of Newton Avenue North on Dec. 19, 2023.

Investigators connected Breham and Franklin to the shooting via surveillance footage, cellphone records and DNA testing.

Breham and Franklin are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.