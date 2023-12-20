Deadly north Minneapolis shooting suspect still at large after SWAT team raid on abandoned home

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are still searching for the person responsible for a deadly Tuesday night shooting in north Minneapolis.

Officers were called at about 6:35 p.m. to the 900 block of Newton Avenue North, according to police, where they found a seriously injured man. He was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

WCCO

Police say information led them to believe the shooter fled into an abandoned home nearby. SWAT team members eventually raided the residence early Wednesday morning, but no one was inside.

About an hour before the shooting, bullets shattered windows at a daycare center about two miles north that was full of children who had just been visited by Santa Claus. No one was hurt, and police say one man was arrested and a gun was recovered near the scene. It's unclear if that man was connected to the shooting.