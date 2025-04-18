Video shows large hail falling near Madison, Wisconsin

Storms moving through southern Wisconsin brought large amounts hail Friday morning.

Video from Edgerton, Wisconsin shows hail falling down onto a roof, some of them golf-ball sized.

The storm system moved through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday evening. By Friday morning, it had made its way into Wisconsin.

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says they're expected to move towards Milwaukee.

Mackenzie Lofgren

A few showers will linger in the morning in Minnesota, and Friday will stay chilly, Dames says. Temps will stay in the upper 40s and mid-50s, thanks to lingering clouds and a north breeze.