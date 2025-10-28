Lakeville family turns driveway into free food pantry: "We noticed there was a need"

A Lakeville family has turned their driveway into a small, free food pantry. It's a place where anyone can stop by and grab fresh produce and staples with no questions asked.

Kate-Madonna (Hindes) Quast says what began as sharing extra garden produce has grown as the need has increased.

"We noticed there was a need as we went into fall and winter. We had never done this before," she said. "We had cars lined up to come and get the food. It was completely full yesterday, and now it's almost empty."

She says the family recently partnered "with an organization, a few other families" to expand the giveaway. She added that many neighbors are struggling to bridge gaps between paychecks and benefits.

Her husband, John Quast, said the whole thing started simply.

"When we started it, it was just like, hey, we have more produce than we can use, and we wanted to share it with our neighbors," he said. "And then times changed, and people actually really appreciated it and needed it."

The family keeps items out that can handle the weather and accepts donations from neighbors and nearby growers. John Quast has a nickname for the setup.

"We call it garden to driveway to table," he said.

Around the neighborhood, it's better known as the Little Free Veggie Library.

Kate-Madonna (Hindes) Quast says the most meaningful feedback came from one late-night visitor.

"There was a woman last night who messaged, and I'm happy to share the message. It was very sweet," she said. "She said she got to her car and she was crying because she felt that there was good in the world, and she was really struggling. That was the reason we do what we do, because we don't know their struggle, but we can empathize with it, and John and I have both been there."

Even with Halloween decor out front — "Beware" and "Stay Away" signs — the family says everyone is welcome.

And if kids stop by on Oct. 31? They have an answer for that, too.

"If a trick-or-treater wants a potato, a trick-or-treater can absolutely have a potato or an onion. We're the house with the carrots," John Quast said.

Kate-Madonna (Hindes) Quast says they gladly accept donations of food, but not cash.

If you'd like to follow the couple, just search "Little Veggie Library" on Facebook or send them an email at LittleFreeVeggieLibrary@gmail.com.