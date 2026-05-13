Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man, 87, dies in northern Minnesota house fire

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a fire that killed an elderly man Tuesday evening.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a reported structure fire on the 6600 block of County Road 18 in Lake Edward Township around 5:22 p.m.

Several area fire departments also responded to the call, including Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Mission.  

While searching the residence, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased 87-year-old man.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation into what caused the fire.

Lake Edward Township is located about 12 miles north of Brainerd.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue