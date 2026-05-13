Man, 87, dies in northern Minnesota house fire

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating a fire that killed an elderly man Tuesday evening.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a reported structure fire on the 6600 block of County Road 18 in Lake Edward Township around 5:22 p.m.

Several area fire departments also responded to the call, including Nisswa, Pequot Lakes and Mission.

While searching the residence, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased 87-year-old man.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation into what caused the fire.

Lake Edward Township is located about 12 miles north of Brainerd.