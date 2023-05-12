Land of 9,999 lakes? Lake Chipotle is no longer, with crews working to prevent its return

Lake Chipotle is no longer, with crews working to prevent its return

Lake Chipotle is no longer, with crews working to prevent its return

Lake Chipotle is no longer, with crews working to prevent its return

MINNEAPOLIS -- It appears that this is a wrap on what might have qualified as Minnesota's youngest lake: Lake Chipotle.

The frequently-flooded parking lot became an ironic tourist destination in the Uptown neighborhood of Minneapolis, and a Twin Cities social media phenomenon.

RELATED: "Lake Chipotle" makes triumphant, yet brief return to south Minneapolis parking lot

Now, the company says it's digging it up and fixing the infrastructure issues.

CBS News

The restaurant is still open while crews finish the work over the next few weeks.

When Lake Chipotle made its most recent return earlier this year, the company foreshadowed its impending demise.

"We appreciate that tourists still flock to 'Lake Chipotle' despite the weather-related challenges in this parking area," said Chipotle Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow. "Infrastructure work to improve the site and expand the shoreline will be complete in the coming months."