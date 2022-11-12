Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants

Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese Illinois under CDC warning of deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.

The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.

Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.

One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.

The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.

There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work.