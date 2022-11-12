Watch CBS News
Labor department uncovers kids working at Minnesota meat-packing plants

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Federal investigators say they have uncovered underage kids working dangerous jobs at Minnesota meat-packing plants.

The Labor Department went to court to stop what it calls "oppressive child labor" violations.

Investigators say they found more than 30 teenagers working overnight shifts. Their jobs included cleaning dangerous equipment.

One 13-year-old suffered chemical burns.

The kids all worked for a sanitation company in Minnesota and Nebraska.

There are strict laws about what jobs and which hours children can work. 

November 11, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

